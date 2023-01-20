Paul Hickey: Searching for summer, Superstock excitement, giveaways

The World Invitation Superstock Championships will be at Paradise Valley Speedway. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

My favourite time of the year is summer. There are so many reasons why, but this week I’ve really started to feel pretty ripped off.

Things are almost back to normal around the place, with many workplaces getting back into the regular routine for the new year.

We’re normally reflecting on a few weeks of amazing memories and good times, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year.

For me, I worked all the way through, but with doing the radio breakfast show, it meant I was home by lunchtime to enjoy the long, hot summer afternoons - maybe relaxing in the backyard, having a dip in the pool and generally soaking up summer.

But in reality, it was afternoons being inside, watching some random show on the box and growing increasingly frustrated with what the weather gods were serving up.

I guess I had it lucky, to a point. Some people have had it a lot worse. Camping trips ruined and flooded out. Storm damage in many parts of the country, including some of the most popular coastal holiday spots.

Have the seasons shifted? I recall the days when Labour Weekend was regarded as the start of summer, and everyone was in swimming mode from late October. That’s certainly not the case anymore.

Let’s hope that the worst is behind us, and the tease of the better days we’ve had over the past week means they’ll continue long into the traditional autumnal months.

***

One of the main reasons summertime is my fave is because it is when all of the big speedway meetings take place.

Unfortunately, there have been many that have been cancelled due to the weather, including some major championship events that had already been put off because of Covid and crowd restrictions.

As I write this (mid-week), I’ve got one eye on the keyboard and another on the weather forecast, because one of the big speedway weekends is on again in Rotorua with the World Invitation Superstock Championships at Paradise Valley Speedway.

And with the borders now open, it is the first time we’ve had the overseas drivers in the city for the event for three years.

So many factors are helping this shape up to be a massive weekend for the sport and the city. Hopefully.

***

Next week on The Hits Rotorua, Jono and Ben make their return for the year at breakfast time, before I take over from 9am.

As well as local info and all the big hits to get you through the workday, I’ve got some great prizes up for grabs.

There are tickets to the NRL Harvey Norman All-Stars: Māori v Indigenous league match here in Rotorua on February 11. Listen each morning at 9.55am, and I will reveal a Māori Allstars legend. Note down all five, then on Friday, stay listening for the cue to call to score tickets to this historic encounter.

Plus, with summer (hopefully) finally here, what better to throw on the barbecue than a pack from Silver Fern Farms’ Honest Burger range?

For burger lovers who are serious about quality, the Honest Burger range is the perfect accompaniment to any summer occasion, for premium quality and convenience. Listen for the sizzle to create your own this Kiwi-as summer with The Hits.

***

