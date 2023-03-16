(From left) Monika Bansal, Kaleb Samoa, Tupou Kaloni, Anastasia Robinson, and Mata Mafileo from Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust. Photo / Andrew Warner

From delicious foods to cultural performances and more, the Rotorua Village Green will be a vibrant hub of activity as the community comes together to celebrate Pacific cultures and communities.

The Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust is once again hosting the Pasifika Cultural Celebration.

The celebration on March 25 is a free, kid-friendly event that will feature some popular Pacific foods like talo, manioke, lu sipi, pani popo, and more.

Arts and crafts will be on display, along with a variety of information booths spreading awareness about health and wellbeing as well as other services.

Tofiga Fepulea’i, best known as one of the laughing Samoans duo, will serve as MC on the day. Performing will be Swiss & Tree, a husband and wife trio whose musical styles range from Polynesian reggae to R&B and Urban Soul.

Also on stage, local schools, communities and people from various ethnicities will be showcasing the splendour and vibrancy of their respective islands.

Tupou Cook, Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust whānau ora navigator, says: “Our Pacifica people will have the opportunity to actively engage in showcasing the natural beauty of their island, and showcasing the development of their culture at this event”.

“[It is] honouring the accomplishments of our younger generation in becoming Pacific champions and enhancing the community’s ability to sustain the admirable traditions of our ancestors’ earlier generations.”

Tupou says the intention of events like these is to provide a secure environment for communities, parents, and children to gather and celebrate culture together.

“There are many different ethnic groups in Rotorua, one of the most ethnically varied cities in New Zealand. What better occasion for these groups to get together and socialise than the 2023 Pasifika cultural festival?”

She says it is important to share Pasifika culture to motivate both the older and younger generations to recognise and celebrate their origins and special identities.

“Our ancestors were wise, and we must continue the traditions they established for us.”

This will be the ninth year celebrating the Pasifika Cultural Celebration in Rotorua, and Tupou says at the event on March 25 they just want to see happy faces everywhere.

“From our staff, volunteers, on and off crews on stage, performers, stall owners, and everyone else who gave up time from their day to attend and help us celebrate the true diversity of the various cultures by sharing their knowledge and wisdom. Time is valuable, and everyone present gave up time to make this day happen, and we are grateful for that.”

The details

- What: Pasifika Rotorua 2023

- When: Saturday, March 25, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Rotorua Village Green

- Free entry