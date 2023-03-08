An aerial shot from December 23 shows progress on the Taupō Town Centre Transformation project on Roberts St. Photo / Taupō District Council

A town party is planned for Saturday to celebrate the completion of the Taupō Town Centre Transformation Project.

The area will be blessed before the street party, early on Thursday morning, with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Regional Development Minister Kiritapu Allan, Taupō MP Louise Upston, Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi and Labour MP Tamati Coffey expected to be in attendance.

The street party will take place from 3pm to 6pm, on Saturday at the Roberts Street Reserve.

Roberts Street Reserve was the last stage of the project to be completed.

People are being encouraged to bring the whole family to enjoy live music, entertainment, bouncy castles and more.

Towncentre Taupō will have spot prizes from local cafes and restaurants to give away.

The goal of the $25 million Taupō Town Centre Transformation Project was to connect the CBD to the lake and create an inviting, vibrant space for the local community and visitors.

It received a $20.6m Shovel Ready Project grant as part of the Government’s Covid-19 economic stimulus package in 2020.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said it was a “once in a lifetime opportunity to create a world-class town centre and waterfront that attracts people to linger longer and invest in our district”.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results. We can’t wait for the community to enjoy this vibrant new space.”

Find out more at www.taupo.govt.nz/streetparty.