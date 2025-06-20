Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Speed limit for part of Te Ngae Rd to rise to 60km/h after NZTA review

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Speed limits in Rotorua have been under review.

Speed limits in Rotorua have been under review.

The speed limit on a section of Te Ngae Rd will increase from 50km/h to 60km/h following a review of speed limits conducted by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

NZTA recently completed a review of 16 of 38 sections of state highway, which were required to automatically revert to previous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post