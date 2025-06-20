Speed limits in Rotorua have been under review.

The speed limit on a section of Te Ngae Rd will increase from 50km/h to 60km/h following a review of speed limits conducted by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

NZTA recently completed a review of 16 of 38 sections of state highway, which were required to automatically revert to previous higher speed limits under the Setting of Speed Limits Rule 2024 .

Five of the 16 sections of road reviewed are in the Rotorua area. Three of those sections will retain the lower speed limits.

What the speed limits will be after July 1. Photo / Supplied

The other two’s limits will increase from what they are currently but will not increase to as high as they were before.