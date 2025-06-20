The review was needed after NZTA received strong community and stakeholder feedback on a preference to retain the lower speeds.
The Government announced in January it would consult on reversing a swathe of state highway speed limits lowered under the Labour Government.
Transport Minister Chris Bishop said at the time the changes would make it easier for people and freight to move as quickly and efficiently as possible, and would drive economic growth and productivity.
Thirteen of the 16 sections will retain their lower speed limits.
They include:
- SH5 South Rotorua: From north of the SH5/SH30 roundabout to south of the SH5/SH30 Old Taupō Rd/Hemo Rd roundabout, a lower speed limit of 50km/h will remain for this 0.5km of state highway rather than reversing to 80km/h.
- SH30A: From west of the SH30/SH30A intersection to the SH30/SH30A intersection, a speed limit of 60km/h will be in place to provide consistency with speed limits in the area. This 0.15km section will not revert to the previous speed limit of 70km/h but will increase from the current 50km/h.
- SH30 Whakarewarewa to Tihiotonga: From south of Meade St to east of Fenton St, this 0.55km section of state highway will have a 50km/h speed limit rather than reverting to 60km/h.
- SH30 Whakarewarewa to Tihiotonga: From south of Scott St to the SH30/SH30A intersection, this 0.6km section of state highway will have a 50km/h speed limit rather than reverting to 70km/h.
- SH30: From SH30/SH30A intersection to northeast of Tarawera Rd, this 0.9km of Te Ngae Rd will be set at 60km/h rather than reverting to 70km/h to ensure consistency along Te Ngae Rd. The current speed limit is 50km/h.
The changes will come into effect by July 1.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.