Police said today that a 55-year-old man was also arrested at a Rotorua address yesterday and charged with being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

He is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said the man also faced charges unrelated to the fatal crash.

Paige Johnson, 24, died on June 18. Photo / Supplied

He alleged staff executing a search warrant discovered ammunition, cannabis and stolen property at the Rotorua address.

The man has also been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, cultivating cannabis and receiving property (valued over $1000).

“Once again, we wish to thank the public for the assistance they have provided over the course of this investigation, which has been vital to making the two arrests we have made,” Van Kempen said.

He previously said that while there was “still a long way to go” in the case, he hoped the progress offered some relief to Johnson’s family.

“What happened on 15 June was a tragedy and was felt through our community.”

Flowers at the pedestrian crossing on Edmund Rd in Rotorua where Paige Johnson, 24, was allegedly struck by a motorcycle. Photo / Ben Fraser

Johnson, 24, suffered brain cancer as a youngster and had recently found independence by moving into a rental by himself, his family have said.

Police alleged the motorcyclist overtook a car stopped at the pedestrian crossing before colliding with Johnson, then U-turned and drove back past him lying on the road before driving off.

During the 10-day manhunt, a large team of police combed the Western Heights area and released several CCTV images, along with descriptions of a suspect and motorbike.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.