Rotorua Daily Post

Otonga Rd dairy and liquor store held up at knifepoint

Police were alerted to the robbery of a dairy and a bottle store on Otonga Rd last night. Photo / NZME

A Rotorua dairy and liquor store have been held up at knifepoint.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the robbery of the two premises on Otonga Rd in Springfield just before 7.30pm yesterday.

A man allegedly presented a knife, stole items from both businesses and left in a waiting vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

Police found the vehicle outside a premise in central Rotorua and arrested one person, the spokeswoman said.

A 27 year-old-man is expected to appear in Rotorua District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and theft.