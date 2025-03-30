A health warning has been issued for Ōtautū Bay in Lake Rotoehu due to a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom. Photo / Google Maps

A health warning has been issued for Ōtautū Bay in Lake Rotoehu due to a bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

The medical officer of health said in a statement people should avoid any activity that resulted in contact with the water.

“These algal blooms have the capacity to release toxins into the water which can cause significant ill-health to anyone who has contact with the water.

“The toxins can affect the nervous system causing numbness and difficulty with breathing, and also sparking asthma attacks,” the statement said.