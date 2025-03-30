Advertisement
Ōtautū Bay algae bloom at Lake Rotoehu: Public warned to avoid water contact

Rotorua Daily Post
A health warning has been issued for Ōtautū Bay in Lake Rotoehu due to a potentially toxic blue-green algae bloom. Photo / Google Maps

A health warning has been issued for Ōtautū Bay in Lake Rotoehu due to a bloom of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

The medical officer of health said in a statement people should avoid any activity that resulted in contact with the water.

“These algal blooms have the capacity to release toxins into the water which can cause significant ill-health to anyone who has contact with the water.

“The toxins can affect the nervous system causing numbness and difficulty with breathing, and also sparking asthma attacks,” the statement said.

Contact with the water can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets and visual problems.

Signage advising the public about the algal bloom will be erected at the site by the local council.

