Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Osteoporosis: Rotorua woman receives surprise diagnosis at work

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Lucy Laing was diagnosed with osteoporosis after volunteering for a bone density scan at QE Health, where she worked at the time. Photos / NZME, Megan Wilson

Lucy Laing was diagnosed with osteoporosis after volunteering for a bone density scan at QE Health, where she worked at the time. Photos / NZME, Megan Wilson

Lucy Laing says her osteoporosis diagnosis happened “kind of by accident”.

She was working at QE Health in Rotorua at the time, in 2021, and volunteered to get a bone density scan using the centre’s new machine.

She was “kind of stunned” to be told a week later she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save