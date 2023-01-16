Dr Doug Wilson receives his New Zealand Order of Merit insignia from Taupō Mayor David Trewavas. Photo / Taupō District Council

Dr Doug Wilson has a long list of accomplishments; immunologist, professor, medical director and author, to name a few.

The latest honour in his distinguished career, a New Zealand Order of Merit, was presented to him recently by Taupō Mayor David Trewavas at Wilson’s Taupō home.

Dr Wilson received the award, delayed from the 2022 Honours List, for services to health and seniors.

His interest in ageing began through his work as an immunologist, as well as observations made in his own life.

“I came from a family of long-livers, but my brothers died younger... I always wondered - what’s the key?”

As immunology deals with protecting the body from outside threats, there were many insights and comparisons to be drawn, he said.

“I’ve had a long interest in ageing as a result of immunology.”

Always eager to share what he has learned, Dr Wilson’s career saw him training in London, Melbourne and Auckland, before teaching internationally.

On returning to New Zealand at the age of 50, he put his own teachings about keeping an active mind into practice, embarking on a new career as a medical director for a pharmaceutical company.

Growing somewhat older himself, he continued to follow his own advice when it came to ageing.

“I wanted to avoid [significant illness] and do the type of things where there was information that they might assist in slowing my decline down.”

He assembled all of the evidence and information he had gathered over the years, and authored two books - Ageing Well and Aging For Beginners. These books aimed to answer the questions about the life stages that all humans go through, but many choose not to talk about.

“We’re all part of the same process. It’s quite fascinating to think of it. Why do we start [ageing]? Why do we have a finite time?”

Even now, in his well-earned retirement, he continues to gather perspectives on ageing, especially from his peers.

“I’m learning that there are some people who are philosophical, and consider that they are in God’s waiting room. The majority of people accept their lot. That’s an education for me, because I thought there would be more people who would be angry about getting old.”

His own approach to ageing is an optimistic one.

“As we live longer than any previous generation, we are given the joy of opportunities and continued friendships and time with our family. It is a very exciting time to be alive when there are so many opportunities to do good.”

He was presented with his New Zealand Order of Merit insignia by Trewavas, who said it was an honour to be able to perform the presentation on behalf of Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro.

“Dr Wilson has made a huge contribution to our community and our country. This is a well-deserved honour for an incredible man.”

Dr Wilson’s top tips for ageing well: