Bay of Plenty Police Superintendent Tim Anderson said police would continue operations to disrupt the sale and supply of drugs to the community.
“I’m very proud of our police officers across Ōpōtiki and Eastern Bay of Plenty who do not and will not tolerate the harm caused from drug dealers in our communities,” he said.
Among those arrested were a 47-year-old woman who was on bail for selling drugs and was allegedly found with cannabis and methamphetamine, in breach of her bail conditions.
A 59-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of supplying cannabis.
A man, 26, was charged with possession of ammunition and further charges were likely in relation to drug offending.
A 17-year-old was charged with two offences in relation to displaying prohibited gang insignia.
Evidence in relation to an ongoing motorbike disorder in town was also discovered and Anderson said separate inquiries into that incident continued.
Anderson thanked members of the community who report this type of offending to police.
“Please keep it up. It really does make our communities much safer places to live, work and play.”
Anyone with information that could help police identify and locate drug dealers was asked to contact the police 105 service by phone or online.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.