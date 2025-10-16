Police in the eastern Bay of Plenty ran an operation targeting drug dealing and found children "implicated in the supply of cannabis". Photo / New Zealand Herald composite

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police in the eastern Bay of Plenty ran an operation targeting drug dealing and found children "implicated in the supply of cannabis". Photo / New Zealand Herald composite

Police say children “implicated” in drug dealing were present at a property searched in Ōpōtiki.

Five people were arrested as part of an operation targeting drug dealing in the eastern Bay of Plenty, a police statement said.

On October 15, police searched four Ōpōtiki addresses believed to be involved in the sale or supply of controlled drugs.

Along with the arrests, drugs and evidence of drug dealing were seized.

“Of serious concern is the dealing from one address where children and young people were present and implicated in the supply of cannabis,” the statement said.