Police investigating the death of Steven Taiatini (inset) in Ōpōtiki are seeking information on a vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the death of Steven Taiatini (inset) in Ōpōtiki are seeking information on a vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Police investigating the death of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Rota Taiatini in Ōpōtiki are seeking information on a vehicle.

Taiatini died following an incident on Saint John St in Ōpōtiki on June 9.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said today a burnt-out vehicle was found on Waiotahe Valley Rd on Sunday morning and believed it was set alight overnight Saturday.

“Investigative staff are conducting extensive inquiries into Mr Taiatini’s death, including whether there is any connection with this vehicle.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.

“We acknowledge that the incident is concerning to the wider community and police will maintain a strong presence in the town during and after the tangi.

“Additional staff from both inside and outside of the Bay of Plenty district have been brought in to provide extra support, and are monitoring the large number of gang members who have come into town following Taiatini’s death.

“The community can be assured that any unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with concerns for their safety is urged to call 111 immediately.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has knowledge of the burnt-out vehicle, or who has seen anything suspicious in the area.

Police ask anyone with information that may help police in their investigation, please contact police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report.

Please reference file number: 230610/2652.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.