“There’s a lot of goodwill there and there’s going to be some good co-operation within the hapū engagement group, so we’re pretty positive about that going forward,” he said.

Renderings of the Ōpōtiki Marina and Industrial Park show berths for Whakatōhea Mussels boats as well as pleasure boats, a commercial wharf, boat ramp, hard stand and travel lift.

“All six hapū of Whakatōhea will be involved with the group.

“It was great that we achieved this through a mediation with all parties and everybody agreed and signed off on it. So it hasn’t come through as a court order.”

Peterson said he felt confident work would begin next year.

“The focus will be on getting the harbour basin open and functional for the aquaculture industry so we will have a place for the boats to berth safely out of the river.

“All going well, we are looking at a build time for the first stage of nearly 12 months.”

The project initially received $7 million in equity funding through the Provincial Growth Fund and a loan of $1.8m, but because of the resource consent delays, costs had increased. Peterson said he was in the process of securing more funding to cover that.

“We are the last piece in the jigsaw. You’ve got the sea farm. You’ve got the mussel factory. You’ve got the boats. You’ve got the harbour entrance. What we will supply is the interface between the deep water and the land, so that the connection right through from the sea to the mussel factory is now one continuous Opotiki operation.”

At the seawall opening last week, the former chairman of the Whakatōhea pre-settlement board, Robert Edwards, named the project as one of the next challenges for the district.

Peterson said while the main focus for the development was to support the aquaculture industry, there would be other benefits.

Renderings of the Ōpōtiki Marina and Industrial Park show berths for Whakatōhea Mussels boats as well as pleasure boats, a commercial wharf, boat ramp, hard stand and travel lift.

“Other spinoffs that are going to come from this are a marina for pleasure craft, but also opportunities for fishing and dive charters and other entrepreneurial endeavours that can make use of having out port facility.

“We will have the hard stand and the travel lift and a whole industry based around boat maintenance and boat building.

“There is a lack of facilities throughout New Zealand, so there are some good opportunities for some good industry to develop in Ōpōtiki.

“They’ll be high-paying jobs. They are going to bring a whole lot of economic prosperity to the town.”

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.