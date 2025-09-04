“They kept saying ‘the police will do nothing’. They went to another building to calm down, but used their phones to summon reinforcements.”
Keno said library staff and other community members did an “amazing job” trying to de-escalate the situation.
Attempts were made to summon the police and get the rangatahi (youth) to leave.
Keno said she and her colleagues from Eastbay Reap eventually persuaded the remaining young people to come next door for a cup of tea and some kai, which is where some of the teenagers eventually spoke to the police.
“This incident will have an effect on the whole community, but it’s part of an ongoing issue,” she said.
“We’re getting complaints about the conduct of rangatahi on bikes and horses, but these are only the symptoms of something deeper.”
Ōpōtiki College had not responded to questions related to the incident by the Ōpōtiki News press time.
What the council says
Ōpōtiki District Council service delivery group manager Nathan Hughes said CCTV footage and other evidence had been handed over to the police.
Hughes said while the investigation was ongoing, all the individuals involved — including their associates – had been temporarily barred from the library.
“There will be consequences. This will be worked through with local agencies, parents and the young people involved.”
Hughes thanked members of the public – particularly a group of wāhine Māori – who stepped in to support library staff.
“They were aware of the situation out in the street, came to assist the library staff while waiting for police to arrive and played a key role in calming the young people down and provided assistance by making contact with family members who could collect their children.”