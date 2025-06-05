Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore said he was aware of the group’s plight and applauded the decision to stay put given there had been slips and flooding in the area.
He said the Pakihi River reached its peak at 1am but was receding and going down slowly, after quite a bit of rain overnight.
Moore said he understood one of the district’s highly experienced helicopter operators was involved in flying the group out of the area.
A DoC spokesperson said it was aware the school group from Ōpōtiki was helicoptered out of the area on Thursday and were “all safe and well”.
The spokesperson said anyone wanting to visit any of DOC’s huts can find more information on its website, including safety tips such as making sure people had accurate weather forecasts and take appropriate tramping gear, food and clothing.
MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said on Wednesday night an “intense and unstable rainfall band” moved across the northern half of the country.
Between 8pm and 8am, parts of Ōpōtiki had up to 118mm of rainfall, with less in other areas of the district.
He said these were “quite significant” amounts, and downpours caused streams and rivers to rise.
