Opinion: Thank you Rotorua for amazing generosity in 2022 Christmas Appeal

Rotorua Daily Post staff have been blown away by the support for the appeal. Pictured: NZME staff (clockwise from left) Laura Smith, Zizi Sparks, Felix Desmarais, Kim Gillespie, Shauni James and Maryana Garcia. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is wrapping up for another year today, and the generosity that has poured in from the community over the past six weeks has been heart-warming.

The appeal calls for people to donate what money, food items and gift items they can afford to the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank ahead of Christmas.

The foodbank is an important service in our community, and it is amazing to know that with all the donations received this year they are able to help people through the busy, tough festive season and beyond.

It is one of our favourite times of the year in the Rotorua Daily Post office, because it is always so amazing and humbling to see how people are willing to give to help others.

There have been many highlights throughout this year’s appeal.

One would definitely have to be The Hits Fill the Bus. This is always such a fun day to be part of and the support of the community was mind-blowing.

This year’s Fill the Bus had a new record set, with a total of 10,041 items donated. This beat the previous record of 9376 in 2020 and last year’s total of 6597.

How awesome is that?

And it was amazing to see the all children at each school come filing out to the bus with their donations. The smiles at knowing they were giving to others, and of course their excitement of the Grinch being on the bus, was very special.

Glenholme School young leaders Nate Gotz, 11, (left), and Charli Curtis, 11, and classmates donating 1061 cans to Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

It was also cool to hear about how many people turned up for Zorb’s annual locals day, where more than 300 people donated canned food in exchange for Zorb rides.

Bringing adventure and good causes together is such a great idea. I hope those who went along and took on the hills had a great time.

And I’m sure it was exciting for young ones (and maybe the kids at heart too) when the Mamaku Volunteer Fire Brigade took to its local streets for a can drive. The Mamaku community donated 341 cans to the appeal.

I really enjoyed going along to Regency Park Estate Lifestyle Retirement Village as seeing all the toys they had gathered as gifts for the appeal.

The residents had collected all sorts, with just some including games, soft toys, books, a hand-knitted doll, sports equipment, car toys and hats.

(From left) Colleen Patterson, Ray Simpson, Rose Foley and Wendy Simpson with many of the toys that residents of the Regency Park Estate Lifestyle Retirement Village collected for the appeal. Photo / Mead Norton

I’m sure that these and other gifts people donated to the appeal will be treasured by many children this Christmas.

And there have been many, many businesses and individuals that have helped and donated to the cause in their own way.

Walking into our reception each day and seeing all the donations piling up around our office Christmas tree was an amazing feeling too.

Thank you so much, Rotorua, for your generosity in a time that is hard for many.

This week the Rotorua Salvation Army gave out 300 Christmas hampers to people in need, and people’s donations helped to make this happen. Every bit really makes a difference.

Keep an eye out for the final tally of this year’s appeal in the Rotorua Daily Post over the next few days.





