Operatunity principal resident artist Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua (centre) is one of the singers in the Strike Up the Band concert. Photo / Supplied

A new Operatunity concert coming to Rotorua plans to bring smiles to faces and have the toes of seniors tapping.

Operatunity Daytime Concerts and Travel is presenting Strike Up the Band, a celebration of the best of the big band era.

The concert is coming to Rotorua on Tuesday, May 16, and is promising to have seniors swaying in their seats.

Strike Up the Band features the voices of Operatunity principal resident artist Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, New Zealand singer/actor Isaac Pawson, award-winning soprano Kelly Lim Harris, and Vanessa Kelly.

Audiences may recognise Pawson from his recent stint in Shortland Street, and Vanessa Kelly is one half of the 90s Kiwi pop duo Deep Obsession.

The singers will be joined by a live band featuring, among others, trumpeter Mike Booth, saxophonist Lukas Fritsch, bassist Aaron Coddel and pianist Grant Winterburn.

Operatunity’s artists will charm audiences with renditions of hit tunes such as Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend, The Way You Look Tonight, Bésame Mucho, It Had to Be You and At Last, as hopes to have seniors swaying along to the sounds of favourite melodies such as Sweet Georgia Brown and more.

Audiences will get the opportunity to mingle with the performers over complimentary morning tea served before the show.

Long-time Operatunity patrons John and Khristine from Rotorua write that its concerts “lift our hearts and send us home with a smile and still singing. You are all so good and will never be forgotten”.

All venues have been chosen for their convenience, accessibility and easy parking – all part of Operatunity’s care for senior communities.

Tickets are $39-$42 (subscription and group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea with the artists. For more information and to book visit www.operatunity.co.nz or call the Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237.

The details

- What: Operatunity’s Strike Up the Band

- When: Tuesday, May 16, 11am

- Where: Rotorua Baptist Church

- Tickets: Available at www.operatunity.co.nz or call the Operatunity office team toll-free 0508 266 237