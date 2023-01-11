Opera in the Pa in 2019. Photo / Ben Fraser

Pianist Ludwig Treviranus was living overseas when he first heard, years ago, of a “welcoming, magical place” in Rotorua - a town he had never visited.

Now he is set to perform at that magical place - Te Puia - for a third time at Opera in the Pā this March, alongside headliner Moses Mackay from Sol3 Mio as well as Kawiti Waetford, Elisha Fa’i-Hulton, Ellis Carrington and the inaugural Opera In The Pā Youth Choir.

Treviranus said it was of those “special places”.

“You feel the energy. It’s an environment that has historical value.

“When I’m entering a marae where others have told their stories, you can feel that aura,” Treviranus said.

He said it was “neat” to bring classical music - a European art form - to Te Puia as it was a place to learn about Māori and New Zealand culture.

“The fact that they’re opening up their marae for our performance means everything - they don’t have to.”

Treviranus said his Samoan culture was similar to Māori. He said Polynesians were orators before music was written, and music had always been about sharing stories.

“I get to share the stage with my brothers and sisters and also get to learn a little more about Te Puia,” he said.

With Opera in the Pā, he hoped to inspire youth to appreciate classical music.

“I hope we get more young audiences coming to listen to the concert so they can see others like them performing in these spaces,” Treviranus said.

Treviranus said he hoped everyone would leave wanting more.

Pianist Ludwig Treviranus. Photo / Annie Treviranus

Elisha Fa’i-Hulton, performer, trustee and artistic director for Opera in the Pā, said the event is held bi-annually, so the committee had been hard at work organising this year’s performance.

Fa’i-Hulton said youth choir rehearsals begin next week and she was looking forward to directing the local talent in Rotorua.

“We have so many young and talented singers here in Rotorua. After all, we are in the heart of where kapa haka thrives as well as the home of the NZ Aria Competition.

“This is the time where we begin to create magic, and it’s always a lot of fun,” Fa’i-Hulton said.

She hoped the rangatahi (youth) experience of performing at Opera In Pā, working alongside accomplished artists, inspired them to continue to work hard in their musical endeavours.

She said proceeds would go back into developing the event and into the community, with some pūtea (funds) going towards music scholarships for top young musicians’ tuition.

Fa’i-Hulton believed the concert had a unique kaupapa in New Zealand.

The crowd at Opera in the Pa in 2019. Photo / Ben Fraser

“Opera in the Pā is an amalgamation and celebration of opera and classical music, waiata Māori and Pasifika pese, all in one concert.

Fa’i-Hulton said having it outdoors in Te Puia’s “beautiful surroundings” added to the magic of the event enjoyed by many in the community.

“It’s not every day that you’ll hear an operatic aria such as Nessun Dorma being performed right on the footsteps of Rotorwhio Marae, which makes it so breathtakingly special,” Fa’i-Hulton said.

The event had a “strong legacy”, having been formed by Bill and Gay Kingi in 1997 to celebrate the operatic talent of budding and professional Māori and Pasifika artists.

“Held within a sacred setting of the marae, Opera in the Pā offers a culturally unique event that is done so through tikanga Māori, manaakitanga, excellence and integrity,” Fa’i-Hulton said.

Te Puia chief executive Tim Cossar said he was excited for the venue to host Opera in the Pā this year.

“Obviously, it’s been a challenging time for all of us, so this is a lovely celebration,” Cossar said.

Cossar said Te Puia was “iconic” as it holds the essence and evolution of New Zealand tourism with its unique geography and culture. He said Opera in the Pā “fits” with the marae and the backdrop of the wharenui, Te Aronui-a-Rua.

“There’s not a lot of this kind of activity in and around Rotorua so it’s nice for those who enjoy opera,” Cossar said.

Opera in the Pā

When: Sunday, March 26

Time: 4pm-7pm

Where: Te Puia

Tickets: Adults and children aged 6+ from $50. Children aged 0-5 free.

Visit tepuia.com for more information







