Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

On The Up: Weather-forecasting Rotorua tortoise predicts long hot summer ahead

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua tortoise Herman has woken from hibernation early – her owner says that means a scorcher summer is on the way. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua tortoise Herman has woken from hibernation early – her owner says that means a scorcher summer is on the way. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua’s oldest weather forecaster has spoken and the reptile has good news for anyone hoping for a scorcher summer.

At 95, owner Alf Hoyle said he and his family’s pet tortoise Herman are about the same age.

And Hoyle reckoned she was as reliable as ever when it came

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save