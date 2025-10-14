Kendall’s essay, titled Diversity is Fashionable, but is it Valuable?, examined the social and economic impacts of diversity, challenged tokenism and highlighted examples of inclusion done well.

In her essay, she wrote diversity was most successful when it “blends in” and feels “natural”.

Kendall found herself surrounded by a “diverse range” of people at school — ethnically, religiously and socially.

She wrote her Zimbabwean ethnic background did not “dominate conversation” in that group, and she felt cohesive in the diverse group.

“My differences were not highlighted. [They] showed me my culture is a strength, not the climax of a joke.”

Those words stood out among more than 63,000 essay entries worldwide, the largest number of applicants the competition had ever received.

Kendall said she never imagined that being recognised “for writing of all things” would send her to London.

Kendall said she learned about the competition through Tiktok and wrote the 2000-word essay over several months.

She said the prospect of competing against 18-year-olds was intimidating at first.

Finding out she was a finalist came as a “shock”, but she was also excited.

She learned the news at 5am and immediately rang her mother, who was at the other end of the house. The pair celebrated with a “big hug”.

Chiwawa said she had always believed her daughter was a good writer but had thought, “What are the chances?” given the tens of thousands of entries worldwide.

She said Kendall’s essay resonated with her own reflections on diversity.

Since moving to New Zealand, Chiwawa said, “I don’t ever work with anyone who looks like me”.

She said she focused on looking beyond what a person looked like and valued what they brought to the team.

When the family found out Kendall was a finalist and a trip to London was on the cards, it was too late to fundraise, so Chiwawa and Kendall contacted several airlines.

Singapore Airlines responded, offering support to make the trip possible.

Singapore Airlines New Zealand general manager Wilson Yong said the airline was “delighted” to support Kendall on her journey to London.

Yong said: “We know she will do Rotorua and New Zealand proud in taking her place among the world’s top young thinkers”.

John Paul College highlighted Kendall’s “outstanding” achievement on its Facebook, applauding her as an “exceptional student” and an “absolute star”.

Kendall said English teacher Sheryl Todd was her referee for the essay competition and was “instrumental” in the process. She was grateful for the support of her school, she said.

The essay competition invited students worldwide to submit essays in politics, philosophy, theology and economics.

Finalists spent three days in London this month attending lectures and panel talks, a gala dinner and awards ceremony, plus sessions on university admissions and networking.

Chiwawa said Kendall received a certificate and a $1728 (US$1000) scholarship to attend any of the John Locke Institutes’ summer schools.

Chiwawa said Kendall met young people from a range of countries, making “good connections”.

The family was “thrilled” with Kendall’s achievement and said it had been a “blast”.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.