Wellington hosted the show for the 20th year from September 18 to October 5. This season’s theme, Rise, told the story of a community coming together and sharing in the joy of creativity.

The show marked the final stage of the international wearable art competition, with finalists’ garments presented to more than 60,000 people.

Savea’s journey began in February when the show held its first auditions at her drama school. She said hundreds of people turned up, learning short dance routines before each round of cuts.

Savea had always wanted to model, but didn’t think she’d get in because ”I’d never done any type of modelling”.

But applicants didn’t need to be trained models or dancers, said World of WearableArt wardrobe and activations manager Leonie Trathen.

Auditions were about more than skill.

Similar to learning a lot about a person from their handshake, Trathen said they could tell when someone had “X-factor” with their “warmth and personality” shining through.

She described the group as “performers” - dancing, moving and bringing the designer’s vision to life.

Trathen said each garment demanded something different, from a strong mover to someone unbothered by enclosed headpieces.

Rotorua's Tiare Savea modelling designer Ruth Arkless's garment Bloomin Box. Photo / World of WearableArt Ltd

Alongside show director Malia Johnston, Trathen helped select who would “jump on the massive big wave of WOW”.

Savea was chosen for “her smile and her movement”.

Savea was among the youngest in the cast and one of the few Pacific Islander models and said it felt “special” to be selected.

Representing Rotorua, her Samoan heritage and Ngāti Kahungunu roots on the WOW stage showed “we can do this too”.

With months of rehearsals, the show season saw Savea balancing acting studies with the nightly performances, often finishing classes at 4.30pm before heading to the venue by 5pm for hair and make-up before the 7.30pm start.

“It’s been tiring but worth it,” Savea said. “There aren’t many chances to be part of something like this.”

Savea modelled three garments across six themed sections and performed as a dancer in others. One of the garments she wore, The Music Within by Australian designer De Lamby Wulff, won runner-up in the Open section.

Rotorua's Tiare Savea modelling designer De Lamby Wulff's garment 'The Music Within'. Photo / World of WearableArt Ltd

Her background in ballet and hip hop helped with the choreography.

She credited the more experienced models with making the newcomers feel welcome and sharing tips on controlling nerves and moving confidently in the elaborate garments.

Savea’s favourite moment came each night when she stepped out in her first garment.

“The reaction from the crowd [was] always new every night”.

Savea had already built a creative resume outside of the show. She appeared in the New Zealand film Tinā, recently added to Netflix, and played the main role in the TV series, Duckrockers.

Savea planned to travel to Samoa to film a music video for her Spotify cover of a song by her grandparents’ band, Penina o Tiafau, who were celebrated across the Pacific for their lyrical storytelling and harmonies.

She is also connected to the Moteo Band of Ngāti Kahungunu, one of the first New Zealand jazz groups, which toured the country in its early years.

Savea said the WOW experience further cemented her love for performing and hoped to relive it next year.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.