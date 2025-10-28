Advertisement
On The Up: Rotorua jiu-jitsu team brings home 30 medals from Japan world championships

Annabel Reid
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Graeme Marukore competing at his black belt final in Japan. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua martial arts club has returned home from Japan with 30 medals and five world titles.

Fresh Jiu-Jitsu Rotorua sent a 20-strong team of 11 children, two teens and seven adults to Chiba for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships - a four-day tournament at the end of September.

The

