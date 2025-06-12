But with her community rallying behind her, she was confident her target would be met.
Blick’s eldest son was born with coronal craniosynostosis, a condition where a baby’s skull bones join together too early. At just 9 months, Finn had skull remodelling surgery at Starship.
Now 6 years old and thriving, Finn still had to return to the Auckland hospital for check-ups, and while more surgeries lay ahead, Blick said her family would be forever grateful to all those involved in his care.
“It was a pretty overwhelming time as a whole,“ she said.
Starship Foundation chief executive Jo Simon said they were “very grateful” and expressed “a huge thank you” to Blick and the Reporoa community for their fundraising efforts.
Starship cares for children from all over New Zealand, treating everything from minor illnesses and injuries to the most critical conditions. The funds raised would help advance medical training, buy cutting-edge equipment or fund breakthrough medical research.
Blick said the care her family continued to receive from Starship left a lasting impression.
“As a parent, just knowing they are there, ready and willing to help is the greatest comfort imaginable,” she said.
To place an order, email Sophie Blick via reporoa@playcentre.org.nz. A minimum order of five boxes is required for free delivery, where available.