Pilaar had organised prayer events before, but she said a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week prayer room was always her dream.

It would, however, have been too “hardcore” to ask of her church community alone.

Uniting churches across Rotorua and basing the event in the hospital chapel made it achievable.

Because the chapel didn’t belong to any one denomination, Pilaar said it was a “really comfortable” and neutral space where all worshippers felt welcome.

Hospital staff supported the idea “from the word go”, with security guiding people safely to the chapel at night.

The chapel could fit 40 people, but Pilaar said it still felt intimate when only one person was inside.

At least 18 churches across Rotorua took part in the 24 hours a day, seven days a week prayer initiative. Photo / Supplied

“To be able to hold a prayer room there for all of Rotorua to come was special.”

Pilaar said an online sign-up sheet was created to keep prayer going around the clock. Bookings ranged from one person to groups of 40, and every slot was filled apart from the first few hours.

People from the hospital also drifted in and out, and she said many of them felt “really touched” by the prayer effort.

Seven prayer stations designed by local churches filled the chapel room, inspired by 24-7 Prayer International suggestions. One featured a makeshift throne, another let people colour in world maps as they were “busily praying”. Many groups lifted their voices in song.

Throughout the week, prayers focused on community matters such as homelessness, hospital patients and racial harmony, Pilaar said.

Pilaar said the week was “absolutely worth the work”. It was “just a really blessed place” and “an amazing experience”.

Across New Zealand, Pilaar said about 35 prayer rooms were set up for the week.

Pilaar was looking into doing the event again next year.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.