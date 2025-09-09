Advertisement
On The Up: Rotorua churches unite for week of non-stop prayer

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Prayer room event coordinator Elizabeth Pilaar leads the prayer ministry at St John’s Presbyterian Church. Photo / Supplied

For almost seven continuous days and nights, prayer filled Rotorua Hospital’s chapel.

At least 18 churches across the city, representing various Christian denominations, worshipped in one prayer room as part of an international event.

The Global Week of Prayer by 24-7 Prayer International called on churches worldwide to pray non-stop

