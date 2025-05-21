“If I just sat at home in front of the TV, well, I wouldn’t see a soul,” he told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Cameron is in his sixth year of volunteering as a St John shuttle driver, driving people to and from their health appointments, mostly at Rotorua Hospital and Rotorua Eye Clinic.

The donation-based shuttle service is available Monday to Friday and operates 62 services nationally.

Bay of Plenty retiree Eric Cameron volunteers one day per week for Hato Hone St John as a shuttle driver in Rotorua.

“I just think that I’m very lucky to have got to my age with no major health problems ... but there’s a hell of a lot of people considerably younger than I am that do have problems and do need help,” Cameron said.

He occasionally picked up people who said it was difficult getting old.

“I keep reminding them it’s a privilege to get old.”

He encouraged others to volunteer where they could “have fun” and “meet like-minded people”.

“You’re helping other people who aren’t quite as lucky as you are, health-wise.”

Volunteers for the Hato Hone St John shuttle service drive people to and from their health appointments.

Hato Hone St John community transport manager Leigh Herewini said volunteers were needed nationally, including in Rotorua, Taupō, Whakatāne, Te Puke, Tauranga, Ōpōtiki, Kawerau, Waihau Bay and the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“Without our volunteers, we can’t do the amazing mahi that they offer to communities.

“The more we can add to the team, the more we can do.”

Herewini said two vehicles operated in Rotorua, which needed two volunteers each – one driver and one assistant.

The benefits included a friendly, safe, and “affordable” service, with users donating a koha rather than a fee.

“People are able to remain independent where they may otherwise not be able to.”

She said it was a “ride share” rather than an individual service.

“Sometimes we could have a number of people on board just based on the timing of their appointments and where they’re going.”

She said people could book the service by phoning Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 3pm, on 0800 824 325.

Herewini said between March 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025, the Rotorua volunteer team had worked 6128 hours, travelled 54,936km and provided 3866 passenger trips to 362 passengers.

Those interested in volunteering can apply online.

