Matt Woodley (left) and Nathan Bonney are driving a 1999 Mini Cooper dubbed Minty in the 2025 Pork Pie Charity Run. Photo / Supplied
Fifty teams are driving their Minis 2400km across New Zealand in thePork Pie Charity Run to raise money for KidsCan - a charity that helps children affected by poverty.
Among them are Rotorua and Mount Maunganui locals Kevin Hollamby and Nathan Bonney who aim to make a difference to children in need.
The money raised will support children with breakfast, snacks, lunches, jackets, shoes, and health products.
NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, reporter Megan Wilson talks to two Bay teams, one from Tauranga and one from Rotorua, who are supporting the iconic Pork Pie Charity run raising money for KidsCan.
Mount Maunganui’s Nathan Bonney thought doing the 2023 Pork Pie Charity Run would be a “bucket list one-off” experience.
The Iridium Partners founder and director said he initially joined the 2400km road trip – inspired by iconic Kiwi movie Goodbye Pork Pie – to support KidsCan, as children were “the future of the country”.
Bonney and his co-driver, Donovan Group chief executive Matt Woodley, raised the most money in the 2023 run with about $46,000, thanks to support from the franchise sector.
This year, “we’re back to make a bigger impact”, Bonney said.
“The Pork Pie Charity Run isn’t just about the drive; it’s about giving back to communities, and we’re incredibly proud to do it for KidsCan.
“With the generous support of New Zealanders, we’re hoping to surpass our goal and change lives.”