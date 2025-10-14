Amy Lynch (left), Di Foster and Sacha Coburn connect over their shared breast cancer journeys. Photo / Supplied

The movement was sparked by Foster’s story as a two-time breast cancer survivor - first diagnosed with an aggressive form at 31, then seven years later when a secondary cancer spread in her lungs.

She said doctors told her she had a 0% chance of surviving 12 months.

Fifteen years later, she had no signs of cancer. But post-surgery, Foster needed to regain her confidence.

“My bestie was listening to me whinge about how I don’t go swimming … because I don’t want to scare the children because I’ve only got one breast."

Brockelsby’s hooded towels became part of the solution, acting as portable changing rooms.

Foster shocked herself when she suggested the topless swim fundraiser.

“When it came out of my mouth, I was like, really?”

The pair decided to just go for it, following their motto: “Life’s too short and we got to do cool shit”.

Baring skin was about bravery, survival, body acceptance and friendship.

All 70 women who took part in the topless swim had a personal connection to breast cancer. Photo / Supplied

Foster said a powerful moment for her at the swim was seeing a woman who looked just like her.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that before.”

Every woman had her own story to share.

From Aucklander Janeelle Terry, who “can’t say quite yet that I’m a breast cancer survivor” and has watched three family members go through chemotherapy, to Waikato’s Maree Smith, who admitted she did not know how to swim, but dashed in for the cause.

Foster credited the experience to Brockelsby, who she said had a gift for bringing people together.

“I tell everyone that they need a bestie just like Debs.

“But she’s taken - no one else can have her because she’s mine.”

Justine Jones (left) and Jaime Black were among 70 women participating in the topless swim for breast cancer. Photo / Annabel Reid

Last year, Brockelsby’s team raised $39,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. They organised a photoshoot featuring breast cancer survivors, many of whom had never dared to show their bodies before.

Brockelsby said she watched the women go from feeling self-conscious to embracing their bodies that had fought through pain, illness, and doubt.

This year, their goal was $50,000. Profits from STOKEDNZ’s breast cancer collection of towelies, towels and hair wraps go directly to the cause. The towel designs were drawn by survivors and chosen by the brand’s community.

So far, they had raised about $20,000, and “hard yes,” was Foster’s response to Brockelsby asking if they should do the topless swim again next year.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Foster said dressing up in pink and going to breakfasts was “great, but it’s not enough”.

Her message to New Zealanders was simple: Be present in your body.

“Think about it every day when you are making excuses for why you’re not looking after yourself, for why you’re not doing the thing that you know you need to do.”

Contributions to the “Show Us Your Tits” fundraiser can be made through the STOKEDNZ website.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.