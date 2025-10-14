All 70 women who took part in the topless swim had a personal connection to breast cancer. Photo / Supplied
One day, besties Debra Brockelsby and Di Foster decided it would be “a really good idea to hang out topless with a whole bunch of awesome Kiwi chicks”.
So in an effort to raise money and awareness for breast cancer, that’s what they did.
There were laughs, tears, ABBA anda whole lot of courage on the shores of Lake Rotoiti on Saturday morning as 70 women stripped off and jumped into the 14C water - a temperature apparent by their screams.
The event was part of the “Show Us Your Tits” fundraiser started last year by Rotorua-based brand STOKEDNZ, which is run by Brockelsby and partner Gary, and known for its signature “Towelie”.
Brockelsby’s hooded towels became part of the solution, acting as portable changing rooms.
Foster shocked herself when she suggested the topless swim fundraiser.
“When it came out of my mouth, I was like, really?”
The pair decided to just go for it, following their motto: “Life’s too short and we got to do cool shit”.
Baring skin was about bravery, survival, body acceptance and friendship.
Foster said a powerful moment for her at the swim was seeing a woman who looked just like her.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that before.”
Every woman had her own story to share.
From Aucklander Janeelle Terry, who “can’t say quite yet that I’m a breast cancer survivor” and has watched three family members go through chemotherapy, to Waikato’s Maree Smith, who admitted she did not know how to swim, but dashed in for the cause.
Foster credited the experience to Brockelsby, who she said had a gift for bringing people together.
“I tell everyone that they need a bestie just like Debs.
“But she’s taken - no one else can have her because she’s mine.”
Last year, Brockelsby’s team raised $39,000 for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. They organised a photoshoot featuring breast cancer survivors, many of whom had never dared to show their bodies before.
Brockelsby said she watched the women go from feeling self-conscious to embracing their bodies that had fought through pain, illness, and doubt.
This year, their goal was $50,000. Profits from STOKEDNZ’s breast cancer collection of towelies, towels and hair wraps go directly to the cause. The towel designs were drawn by survivors and chosen by the brand’s community.
So far, they had raised about $20,000, and “hard yes,” was Foster’s response to Brockelsby asking if they should do the topless swim again next year.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Foster said dressing up in pink and going to breakfasts was “great, but it’s not enough”.
Her message to New Zealanders was simple: Be present in your body.
“Think about it every day when you are making excuses for why you’re not looking after yourself, for why you’re not doing the thing that you know you need to do.”
Contributions to the “Show Us Your Tits” fundraiser can be made through the STOKEDNZ website.
Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.