One of these, Pari Whakahihi (Awesome Gorge), will be flooded at the top and have less water flowing at the bottom, making it unusable for paddlers.

“It will effectively stop kayaks being able to make that journey through the gorges from top to bottom,” Dawson said.

Mike Dawson. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said that the organisation has had paddlers from around the world asking what they can do to help fight the proposal.

Tauranga Olympic silver medalist Luuka Jones grew up paddling on the Kaituna River and said the loss would be devastating.

“I have spent so much time on this river, it’s a taonga and we need to protect it,” Jones said.

Documents seen by RNZ about the proposed project show that the Māori incorporation of landowners, Taheke 8C, believes putting in a weir to divert some of the river water is an important part of generating clean energy for the area. The group says it could generate 80GWh of clean energy which could power 10,000 homes.

Dawson acknowledged that New Zealand does need to ensure good energy supply.

“However, rushing through something as impactful as this [weir] on the lower Kaituna is not the way to do it,” he said.

Luuka Jones. Photo / Andrew Warner

Taheke 8C acknowledges that building the weir will change the river flow.

“The project involves the placement of a low-level structure on the bed of the Kaituna River, the impoundment of water behind the structure and a reduction in flow immediately below the structure with resultant effects on the natural character values associated with the site,” one of the documents said.

A similar scheme on the river was proposed by Bay of Plenty Electricity in 2007. Taheke 8C said the current hydro generation proposal is a significant redesign of the 2007 plan to fit better with values of kaitiakitanga.

Taheke 8C also attempted to get the weir onto the schedule of projects included in the Government’s fast-track Bill last year, but were unsuccessful.

Some concerns incorrect

Taheke 8C chief executive Peter Mason said the landowners have heard lots of concerns about the proposal, many of them incorrect.

“Apparently we’re going to stop water. We’re gonna create algae bloom. We’re going to make the water worse. And the simple reality is that for a kilometre stretch of river, it is going to have a reduced flow.

“That reduced flow, in our expert reports, is sufficient enough to maintain the health of the river, to improve the aquatic life and aquatic diversity of the river, and the water coming out of our system would be cleaner than the water coming in,” he said.

Asked why the group was pushing to fast-track the project, Mason said the resource management process was far too slow.

“We estimate if we went down a traditional RMA process that would take somewhere between four and six years. The Fast-Track Approvals Act should hopefully take between nine and 12 months,” Mason said.

However, Dawson said the project wasn’t nationally or regionally significant and fast-tracking it wasn’t appropriate.

A lone kayaker ventures into the Kaituna River at Okere Falls after heavy rain.

“To rush something through like this, that has a huge impact on the community, on the river, and very long-lasting impacts. We feel that it should be slowed down and council, iwi, all the stakeholders, should be appropriately consulted.”

Forest and Bird has a longstanding opposition to fast-tracking resource consents, calling them undemocratic.

Regional conservation manager Dr Chantal Pagel said fast-tracking meant the wider community couldn’t have a say in resource management, even if people had legitimate concerns.

“That’s a huge issue for us, because that’s essentially what we do, we defend nature in court hearings at local government and central government state, and with fast-track that’s not provided,” she said.

Pagel said allowing rivers to flow freely was best for fresh-water ecosystems and prevented impacts from climate change and erosion.

“So if you alter the river flow and the river ecosystem, it really puts a strain on the river,” she said.

Pagel pointed out that New Zealand had many fresh-water species on the brink of extinction.

“Damming a river certainly wouldn’t help,” she said.

At a March 14 Te Maru o Kaituna River Authority meeting, members said there was “unanimous opposition” to the project, especially from Tapuika iwi, and that Taheke 8C was asserting property rights above customary rights.

Mason wasn’t at the meeting and did not want to respond to the comments out of context but said that rights came in a bundle.

“It’s all the rights within that bundle that should be talked about … economically this project is okay, but what it does as far as improving environmental outcomes, creating employment opportunities, being a sustainable energy generation, improving energy security and opportunities for regional development are all considerations,” he said.

In a March 3 letter to the river authority, Taheke 8C Limited chairperson Aroha Campbell said the group would likely seek referral via the Fast Track Approvals Act 2024 process for the weir project.

- RNZ