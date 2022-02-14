Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Olympian Ben Sandford receives honour of a lifetime

4 minutes to read
Former New Zealand Olympic skeleton racer Ben Sandford speaks to The New Zealand Herald about being a representative of WADA. / Alan Gibson

Former New Zealand Olympic skeleton racer Ben Sandford speaks to The New Zealand Herald about being a representative of WADA. / Alan Gibson

Sammy Carter
By
Sammy Carter

Multimedia journalist

When Ben Sandford was 22 he had never skeleton raced in his life.

Three Winter Olympics and a decade of athlete advocacy later, Sandford has received the honour of a lifetime and been inducted into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.