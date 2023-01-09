Christmas and New Year gave us a moment of heat and sunshine during which I craved icecream almost every day.
I’m sure many will agree with me there; and even though the rain and clouds have returned, there’s no reason not to enjoy a frozen treat.
After Christmas, I came home with rhubarb from my grandparents’ garden in Waihī Beach. I don’t often cook with rhubarb, but really love its tart flavour, and while it’s often used in compotes and pies, I wanted to make something summery.
This sorbet is incredibly easy to make - after cooking the rhubarb, it’s simply blended with remaining ingredients, poured into a container and frozen overnight. No fancy equipment required! The recipe calls for blueberry jam, but feel free to use whatever jam you have laying around - raspberry or strawberry would work beautifully.
Honey and lime add a fragrant depth of flavour, and a hint of cinnamon helps to balance out the tartness of the rhubarb. There is also no refined sugar - so you could say you’re eating fruit salad. It’s a win-win!
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Rhubarb and Blueberry Sorbet with Honey and Lime
Makes three cups
Ingredients
● 400g rhubarb (about 3-4 stems), trimmed and chopped into 5cm pieces
● ½ cup honey
● 1 cup good-quality blueberry jam
● 2 Tbsp lime juice
● ½ tsp salt
● ¼ tsp cinnamon
Method
- Place rhubarb and ¼ cup of the honey along with one tablespoon of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce to medium-low and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until very soft.
- Transfer to a blender along with remaining ¼ cup of honey and all remaining ingredients. Blend for two minutes or until completely smooth.
- Pour into a container and place in the freezer for six hours or overnight, whisking every hour or so to create a velvety texture. Remove from the freezer 5-10 minutes before serving to soften, and garnish with frozen blueberries if desired.