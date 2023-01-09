Rhubarb and blueberry sorbet with honey and lime. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Christmas and New Year gave us a moment of heat and sunshine during which I craved icecream almost every day.

I’m sure many will agree with me there; and even though the rain and clouds have returned, there’s no reason not to enjoy a frozen treat.

After Christmas, I came home with rhubarb from my grandparents’ garden in Waihī Beach. I don’t often cook with rhubarb, but really love its tart flavour, and while it’s often used in compotes and pies, I wanted to make something summery.

This sorbet is incredibly easy to make - after cooking the rhubarb, it’s simply blended with remaining ingredients, poured into a container and frozen overnight. No fancy equipment required! The recipe calls for blueberry jam, but feel free to use whatever jam you have laying around - raspberry or strawberry would work beautifully.

Honey and lime add a fragrant depth of flavour, and a hint of cinnamon helps to balance out the tartness of the rhubarb. There is also no refined sugar - so you could say you’re eating fruit salad. It’s a win-win!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Rhubarb and Blueberry Sorbet with Honey and Lime

Makes three cups

Ingredients

● 400g rhubarb (about 3-4 stems), trimmed and chopped into 5cm pieces

● ½ cup honey

● 1 cup good-quality blueberry jam

● 2 Tbsp lime juice

● ½ tsp salt

● ¼ tsp cinnamon

Method