Rotorua Daily Post

Olivia Moore: Rhubarb - the perfect summer treat

Taupo & Turangi Herald
By Olivia Moore
2 mins to read
Rhubarb and blueberry sorbet with honey and lime. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

Christmas and New Year gave us a moment of heat and sunshine during which I craved icecream almost every day.

I’m sure many will agree with me there; and even though the rain and clouds have returned, there’s no reason not to enjoy a frozen treat.

After Christmas, I came home with rhubarb from my grandparents’ garden in Waihī Beach. I don’t often cook with rhubarb, but really love its tart flavour, and while it’s often used in compotes and pies, I wanted to make something summery.

This sorbet is incredibly easy to make - after cooking the rhubarb, it’s simply blended with remaining ingredients, poured into a container and frozen overnight. No fancy equipment required! The recipe calls for blueberry jam, but feel free to use whatever jam you have laying around - raspberry or strawberry would work beautifully.

Honey and lime add a fragrant depth of flavour, and a hint of cinnamon helps to balance out the tartness of the rhubarb. There is also no refined sugar - so you could say you’re eating fruit salad. It’s a win-win!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Rhubarb and Blueberry Sorbet with Honey and Lime

Makes three cups

Ingredients

● 400g rhubarb (about 3-4 stems), trimmed and chopped into 5cm pieces

● ½ cup honey

● 1 cup good-quality blueberry jam

● 2 Tbsp lime juice

● ½ tsp salt

● ¼ tsp cinnamon

Method

  1. Place rhubarb and ¼ cup of the honey along with one tablespoon of water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce to medium-low and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until very soft.
  2. Transfer to a blender along with remaining ¼ cup of honey and all remaining ingredients. Blend for two minutes or until completely smooth.
  3. Pour into a container and place in the freezer for six hours or overnight, whisking every hour or so to create a velvety texture. Remove from the freezer 5-10 minutes before serving to soften, and garnish with frozen blueberries if desired.

