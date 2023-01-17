Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Photo / Andrew Warner

While Rotorua is famed for its lakes, it position in the Bay of Plenty region means the city is also within a short drive to a host of New Zealand’s best ocean beaches.

The region’s Mount Maunganui, Ōhope, Waihī Beach and Otarawairere Bay have been recognised as favourite summer spots for Kiwis this year, all named as finalists in the NZ Herald Best Beach 2023 competition.

The beaches have made it into the top 10 across categories including Best Family Beach, Best Camping Beach, Best Surfing Beach and Best Hidden Gem Beach.

Ōhope Christian Camp manager Paul Atkinson said his local beach had the “old school feel” many other spots in the region were missing.

“It’s still pretty natural - it’s still got pohutukawas and has character. We have had people that come the past 20 years for that reason.”

But he said the main reason it attracted holidaymakers from across New Zealand was because it was a “very safe beach for kids”.

“Other beaches have more goldy type sand, but I think the number one thing is it’s safe for children to swim in.”

Meanwhile, Tasman Holiday Parks Waihī Beach manager Anna Hansen was stoked to hear her local beach had made it into the top 10 for three categories.

Waihī Beach. Photo / 123RF

Asked what she loved most about the beach, she said the proximity to “gorgeous” native bush, the colour of the water and its calmness.

Hansen, who enjoyed the beach daily, going for an afternoon walk with her partner and young daughter, said it was the “perfect family beach”

“I am Spanish - I have been in NZ for the last two years. Honestly, I would not live anywhere else - I love it here. There are heaps of trees on the north end for shade on hot days as well.”

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales was of the firm view his local beach was “the best in New Zealand” with picturesque views on both sides of the campsite.

Hales, who lived onsite, said the main reason for the campground’s enduring popularity were the nearby beaches.

He said campers could head over to swim in the harbour at Pilot Bay if it was “too rough” on the ocean side - something that was coming in handy with big swells this summer.

“We are pretty lucky - we have got the ocean on one side and the harbour on the other. It’s only a couple of minutes to either side wherever you are in the park.”

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 22. The 2023 Best Beaches winners will be announced on Sunday, January 29.

Otarawairere Bay. Photo / File





Bay of Plenty finalists

Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty

While Mount Maunganui fills up with holidaymakers over the summer months, there is always more than enough room for everyone to enjoy the water. There is a range of breaks around Main Beach accommodating surfers of all levels, and lifeguards patrol several spots along the coastline. Those at Main Beach can take a quick stroll to enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean from Moturiki Island or take a trek along the base track of Mauao or up the maunga for some of New Zealand’s most famous views.

Categories: Best Family Beach 2023; Best Camping Beach 2023; Best Surfing Beach 2023

Ōhope, Bay of Plenty

There is plenty of space for all activities - including swimming, surfing, walking and fishing - on this 11 kilometre stretch of white sand. Herald readers voted Ōhope Beach New Zealand’s Best Beach in 2021 and named the Ōhope Beach Top 10 Holiday Park the country’s best campground the following year. From its popular surf spot at West End, right down to Port Ōhope at the top of the spit, this north-facing beach, renowned for family-friendly swimming, basks in one of New Zealand’s sunniest towns.

Categories: Best Family Beach 2023; Best Camping Beach 2023; Best Surfing Beach 2023

Waihī Beach, Bay of Plenty

The 10 kilometre white sand beach is known as one of the country’s safest for surfing. The Waihi Surf Life Saving Club, founded in 1936, is located on the northern end of Waihī Beach with ongoing patrols during summer months. It’s possible to surf anywhere along the Waihī Beach and is only a short walk to the town centre. From the northern end, beachgoers can walk 45 minutes along the coastal headlands to Orokawa Bay.

Categories: Best Family Beach 2023; Best Camping Beach 2023; Best Surfing Beach 2023

Otarawairere Bay, Bay of Plenty

The secluded pohutukawa-laden bay can only be accessed on foot or by kayak. It’s an ideal spot to go for a picnic, to enjoy a swim in the calm waters or take a nap. Otarawairere Bay - known by some as Shelly Beach - is only a 15-minute walk from West End in Ōhope on a track that forms part of Whakatāne’s popular Ngā Tapuwae o Toi trail. However, local authorities have recently closed the access to the bay from West End due to a large slip.

Categories: Best Hidden Gem Beach





HOW TO VOTE

Use the drop-down menus on this easy form to vote for your favourites in each category.

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, January 22. The 2023 Best Beaches winners will be announced on Sunday, January 29.

