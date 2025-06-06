Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Office in Rotorua Energy Events Centre closed over unsafe levels of hydrogen sulphide

Laura Smith
By
Local Democracy Reporter·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

The office at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre is being monitored daily and the council’s property team is checking gas levels on a “regular basis”. Photo / Andrew Warner

The office at Rotorua's Energy Events Centre is being monitored daily and the council’s property team is checking gas levels on a “regular basis”. Photo / Andrew Warner

An office within Rotorua’s Energy Events Centre has closed after “unsafe levels” of a toxic gas were detected.

An agenda item for this week’s Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure and environment committee meeting detailed how levels of hydrogen sulphide “rose significantly” in the sales and finance office recently.

The area was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post