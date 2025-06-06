“A staff member detected and reported an unusual odour in an office and promptly reported it.”

A facilities manager then used a calibrated gas monitor to investigate and found an initial hydrogen sulphide reading of 30.6 parts per million (ppm) near the staff member’s desk.

“Subsequent tests showed levels fluctuating between 0-5 ppm, well below the serious harm threshold of 250-500 ppm,” a spokesperson said.

The incident did not meet the criteria for reporting it to WorkSafe, as it was addressed promptly upon reporting by staff.

“Recent tests have shown safe levels and, as a precaution, the office will remain closed until [the] potential cause has been identified.”

The building was monitored daily and the council’s property team monitored gas on a “regular basis”.

Investigations were continuing to identify the possible source of the initial elevated reading.

WorkSafe’s website describes hydrogen sulphide as a highly toxic, colourless gas that occurs in a variety of natural and industrial settings, including geothermal ones.

The events centre is based at Sulphur Point, a geothermal hotspot.

Impacts of exposure vary according to concentration.

At low levels, hydrogen sulphide can irritate the eyes, nose and throat. Exposure to high levels may cause shortness of breath, lung damage or cardiac arrest.

At less than 1ppm, most people smell something similar to rotten eggs.

Between 20 and 150ppm, the nose and throat may feel dry and irritated. Eyes sting, itch or water, and “gas eye” symptoms (similar to mild conjunctivitis) may occur. Prolonged exposure may cause coughing, hoarseness, shortness of breath and a runny nose.

Levels above 100ppm are “immediately dangerous to life and health”.

Levels above 500ppm cause immediate loss of consciousness. “Death is rapid, sometimes immediate.”

WorkSafe confirmed it had not been notified.

