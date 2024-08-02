In 2013, he was inducted into the New Zealand Squash Hall of Fame.

Squash legend Trevor Johnston from Rotorua died at the age of 82. Photo / Supplied

His wife of 59 years, Betty, said her husband was a proud father to Wayne and Carl, both from Rotorua, who both had families of their own.

She said his other great milestone was working for State Insurance in numerous roles for 55 years until his retirement, starting out in Palmerston North before moving to Rotorua in 1968.

“After retiring from squash, Trevor, being a fitness fanatic, could be seen running around the Rotorua streets in his lunch hour.

“When his ankles could take no more pounding, [he] took to cycling and biked around the lake every second day until just before his illness,” she said.

Always busy, Johnston enjoyed the land and when he retired from squash, he and Betty developed several small blocks of land around Rotorua until downsizing to Brunswick Park in 2008. Among their part-time farming pursuits were drystock, kiwifruit and angora goats.

Son Wayne Johnston, who was also handy with a squash racquet and played for the Bay of Plenty, said his father was an incredible supporter.

“He never pushed us hard but he was pretty driven, even when he retired. He was just a very motivated person.”

Squash legend Trevor Johnston after he won his last national title in Christchurch in 1975. Photo / Supplied

One of his favourite memories of his father was watching him hand-stringing squash and badminton racquets for children and other players. It was a trick he had learned from an Egyptian player during one of his world trips.

“After tea while most people were sitting and relaxing watching telly, dad would sit there and hand string the racquets. That’s how he would unwind.”

Not long after moving to Rotorua, Wayne Johnston said his father won the North Island championships at the Ti St courts and he remembered him saying how excited he was that the band playing at the tournament function was the Howard Morrison Quartet.

That was the start of a connection over many years with the Morrison family, as they too were keen squash players.

Like his mother, Wayne Johnston said locals often told him they knew his father from always seeing him on his lunchtime runs.

“While most people were eating their lunch, dad was always out going for a run. Even when farming, he would fit in a run at the end of day. He was always busy and always had something on the go.”

Squash legend Trevor Johnston straight after he won his last national title in Christchurch in 1975. Photo / Supplied

As a father, he said his dad was “very direct” and was not shy to point out something was not right.

“But he was always so encouraging to us and the grandchildren in their cycling endeavours.”

Fellow national champion Danny McQueen from Rotorua said he started playing against Trevor Johnston weekly from the age of about 14. He described him as an “incredible mentor”.

“He was a good mate, a really competitive bugger. He made us push ourselves. We would not have been the same in the 1980s without him. He was a good influence on all of us.”

Squash New Zealand pays respects

Squash New Zealand Poipātū Aotearoa paid tribute to Johnston in a statement published on its Facebook page saying he was a “revered figure” in the world of squash and a cherished member of the New Zealand sporting community.

The statement said he had a “stunning debut” at the Australian Championship, challenging Ken Hiscoe, considered the top amateur player globally, pushing him to a gripping 9-6 in the fifth set.

“This match marked the beginning of an illustrious international career for Johnston.”

The statement said his legacy extended beyond his achievements on the court.

“His passion for squash and his sportsmanship inspired many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire squash community,” the statement said.

Johnston died on July 21 and at his request, a private celebration was held.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.