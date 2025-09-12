Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Nona Taute’s PhD bridges Māori knowledge and engineering in geothermal projects

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read

Nona Taute graduates from Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, with a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Photo / Simon Young

Nona Taute graduates from Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, with a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Photo / Simon Young

A childhood in the steaming streets of Rotorua and generational connections to the geothermal field beneath have inspired a seven-year PhD journey.

Nona Taute’s whānau has long lived alongside the city’s geothermal features, used by Māori for bathing, cooking, healing and other cultural practices.

In the 1960s, part of his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save