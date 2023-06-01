Rotorua SPCA centre manager Lynne Gillies with a couple puppies earlier this year. Photo / Andrew Warner

There has been no pause on incoming paws at the Rotorua SPCA centre, which is currently jam-packed and has many animals waiting for their forever homes.

Centre manager Lynne Gillies says the Rotorua facility is experiencing an increase of almost 30 per cent of incoming animals from the previous year.

“We have so many lovely animals in need of homes, with many remaining at the shelter for far longer than usual. Our incredible fosterers are worn out as kitten season hasn’t seemed to end like it usually would have by June.”

Lynne says a lot of people are facing tough times, and unfortunately desexing sometimes falls to the bottom of the list, which could be a factor in the large number of animals coming in.

She says they are also seeing some decline in adoption enquiries, so with the increased incoming animal numbers, the centre is always full.

“Lots of people adopted animals in the last few years, and people are also aware of the current costs of living. An animal is an ongoing investment and commitment – but a very worthwhile one. They give you companionship, laughter and comfort.”

Lynne says pets are proven to be good for your health – mental and physical.

“Adopting an animal from SPCA also allows you to provide a loving home for an animal that has had a tough time, and lets the team at SPCA help more animals in need.

“We encourage everyone who is thinking about adopting a new family member to come and see us now.”

She says the Rotorua centre currently has a few long-stay animals that have been patiently waiting for their forever homes, but there is one “beautiful boy” who has been waiting a particularly long time.

Bryn has been under Rotorua SPCA centre's care for almost a year and is waiting for his forever home.

“Bryn is a gorgeous dog who has been under our care for almost a year now, and we’re so keen to see him go to a loving home. He’s so deserving and such a good boy.

“He’s in his teenage phase at the moment so lanky-legged, loves socialising with friends, and full of energy. He loves being around other dogs, but is best-suited to a home with no cats. Anyone interested in taking this sweetheart home can express interest easily over at www.spca.nz/bryn.”

Lynne says the local centre is always on the lookout for fosterers and volunteers. You can visit the website for more details on how to apply, www.spca.nz/volunteer, or call the centre on (07) 349 2955.