The motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Bellingham Cres. Photo / Ben Fraser

A motorcyclist seriously hurt in Fordlands last night after a collision with a car wasn’t wearing a helmet, police have confirmed.

The man is now in a serious condition. He was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance last night and was later transferred to Waikato.

Police were called about 7.30pm on Sunday after reports the motorcyclist was injured in the crash on Bellingham Cres.

A police spokesperson has confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post the man was not wearing a helmet or any protective clothing at the time of the crash and remains in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is involved in the police investigation into what happened.