A Bay of Plenty woman was disgusted to find about 50 nitrous oxide containers “dumped” near Rotorua.
Maxine - who did not want her surname published for safety reasons - told the Rotorua Daily Post she was headed to a natural hot spring in Waiotapu Stream when she cameacross the “disgusting” find on Tuesday.
She said nitrous oxide containers had been “dumped” near SH5 and Waiotapu Loop Rd. One photo she took showed about 50 nitrous oxide containers.
Nitrous oxide is legally sold as a whipped-cream propellant. It could also be used recreationally by inhaling the gas to get high.
Last year, the Government announced that anyone selling nitrous oxide for people to get high would be penalised by up to two years’ jail or $500,000 fine, and possession by a fine of up to $500.
Waikato and the Bay of Plenty police reported an increase in incidents involving nitrous oxide. This included “several” car accidents where witnesses or the occupants had admitted using nitrous oxide while driving.
