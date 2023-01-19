Nikau Harp Trio. Photo / Supplied

Named after the carved palm on Helen’s harp with its golden huia bird on the soundboard, Nikau Harp Trio bring to life the magical world of harp with strings.

Nikau is a trio featuring Helen Webby (harp), Cathy Irons (violin) and Paul Mitchell (cello) which is coming to Rotorua on Tuesday, February 7.

Nikau’s programme opens with joyful Baroque trio by George Frideric Handel, to the world of French romance by the little-known woman composer and harpist Henriette Renié, followed by her compatriot Jaques Ibert and his witty trio, written in 1943.

For the second half, enjoy Mozart’s Blue Rondo, Fandangos & Swing by Cole Porter, Gershwin et al, the hypnotic haze of Irons’ Dreamland, Nikau’s own arrangement of Debussy’s timeless Clair de Lune, and Tango of Piazzolla’s Argentina.

With nature featuring strongly in this ensemble’s ethos, the trio are delighted to include Korimako Bells, written for them by New Zealand film composer Mark Smythe, inspired by the call of the bellbird.

The trio also are passionate about the Abel Tasman’s Birdsong Trust, which aims to return the sound of native birdcalls to the forests and beaches of this national park.

Helen and Cathy successfully toured the South Island as a duo in 2021 with many requests to return, and are delighted to invite Paul to join them on tour this year, to create Nikau Harp Trio.

Helen’s harp was made by her brother Kim Webby.

He made his first harp when he was 16, from a plan his mother found in the Whangarei Public Library - a small Irish lever harp. Now, Kim makes professional full-size concert harps.

Helen is principal harp with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

She studied harp in Auckland, The Netherlands and Germany, and was lucky to be mentored by several top European harpists, including Edward Witsenburg and Maria Graf.

Helen’s recordings are frequently heard on RNZ Concert, and her solo CD Pluck (MANU) was nominated for Best Classical CD in the 2013 NZ Music Awards.

Helen features in the recent documentary Central to the Soul by Dunedin filmmaker Bill Morris, selected for the 14th International Doc Edge Festival in 2019.

She is passionate about sharing the magic and mystery of the harp, teaching harp players of all ages in Christchurch and Dunedin. She plays solo and chamber music, and pushes the boundaries of harp music with her friends in Café Operana.

Cathy performs regularly in the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO), including roles such as acting assistant concertmaster.

She tours concerts regularly throughout New Zealand and further afield, in Australia and South Africa.

Cathy has toured for Chamber Music NZ. Another string to her bow is her cross-over playing with the Classical Jazz Quartet and Duo Douce Ambiance with jazz pianist Dan Robertson.

She enjoys collaborating with musicians, artists, dancers and composers; recent multi-genre performances include Labyrinth in the Library, CSO Studio Series: Journeying Inward, and the Creative Stage.

Her recent collaborative CD with Aled Jones and Russell Watson reached No 1 in the UK Classical Charts.

She has received two Arts Access Awards on behalf of the CSO for her work in Corrections and with the disability sector.

Cathy is currently community engagement artist for Chamber Music New Zealand.

Paul studied cello at The University of Auckland under Coral Bognuda, later winning an Associated Board of Royal Schools of Music Scholarship. Three years of advanced study at the Royal College of Music followed.

For the next 10 years, Paul lived and worked in Spain where he held principal positions with the Balearic Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra of Cordoba, appearing as soloist in the Elgar Cello Concerto.

He toured and broadcast widely with the La Havana String Quartet, playing in festivals in Madrid, Alicante, Cordoba, Seville, Amsterdam and Bern.

Since returning home he has worked with Orchestra Wellington, Christchurch Symphony, Auckland Philharmonia, and the NZSO.

He has toured for Chamber Music New Zealand with the Helios Ensemble and Poneke Trio. In 2016 he featured as soloist in John Elmsley’s Cello Symphony with Auckland Chamber Orchestra.

Paul plays as principal cello in Bach Musica NZ and the Auckland Chamber Orchestra.

The details

What: Nikau Harp Trio

When: Tuesday, February 7, 7.30pm

Where: Rotorua Bowling Club, Government Gardens

Tickets: $30, call (07) 347 6275