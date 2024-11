Video of the fire showed large flames and black smoke coming from an address on Ngongotahā Rd at the time. Video / Out There Industries

Crews were called to a burning shed in Ngongotahā on Tuesday evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said five crews from Rotorua and Ngongotahā stations were called to the blaze about 4.20pm.

On arrival they found a shed “well involved” in fire.

There was no one in the shed at the time and there was nothing to suggest the fire was suspicious, the spokeswoman said.