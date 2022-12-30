Ngongotahā Bottle-O store hit by attempted ram raid overnight

Would-be thieves tried to ram their way in to Ngongotahā Bottle-O overnight. Video / Supplied

Video footage has captured potential thieves using a car to ram the front door of the Ngongotahā Bottle-O store overnight and repeatedly kicking it, causing what the owner says is thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The security footage shows the car ramming the front of the store five times in just over 30 seconds before three people get out and kick it for another 45 seconds.

The trio, whose faces were covered, managed to rip away parts of the front door only to realise their efforts were fruitless. One walks off throwing both arms into the air.

Now the store’s owner is sending a sarcastic “congratulations” message to the Government for, in his opinion, turning New Zealand from a beautiful country into a prison by forcing shop owners to put bars on windows and rollers on doors.

Police have confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post today police were called about 3.50am to Ngongotahā Rd after a report of an attempted burglary.

A police spokeswoman said entry wasn’t gained, inquiries were ongoing and no arrests had been made.

Bottle-O owner Charanjit Dhillon told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning the would-be thieves had no luck getting in because he ensured his store’s security was very tight with roller doors, bars and CCTV cameras.

But he believed police needed more power and ram raiders of all ages needed to be held to account.

“This is a message to the Government. Well done. Now this beautiful country will have shops that look like a prison.”

He said in his view, the Government’s approach effectively protected thieves, sending a message “telling them to keep doing it”.

Dhillon said the police did a great job with the powers they had.

He said he would also continue to work hard and the ram raiders would not stop him.

He said he was not afraid of them and had insurance.

The Government had previously committed to helping businesses that were most at risk of repeat burglaries, such as ram raids, with aid from a $6 million fund.

The fund was announced in May to support business owners affected by a spike in ram raids.

The money, which comes from the Proceeds of Crime Fund and is managed by police, is intended to pay for physical barriers outside stores, such as bollards or planter boxes.

But the programme has repeatedly been criticised for being too slow with too many restrictions on criteria.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson conceded in November the funding hadn’t been rolled out quickly enough but said the Government was working to speed up the process.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins’ office has been approached for comment.







