Kapa haka enthusiasts have until midday August 30 to register for the Jojo Super 9s – created in memory of popular Te Arawa performer, the late Jojo Waaka.

The competition is being held at Te Manawa (old City Focus) on September 21 and has a total prize pool of $9000.

The New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute is hosting the event, with support from Te Matatini Society, as part of the Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival.

It will showcase teams of nine, who have just nine minutes to wow the judges and the crowd with eye-catching kapa haka performances.

The institute's general manager, Eraia Kiel, encourages rōpū haka (groups) to register their teams, and locals to come along and support the event as spectators.

New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute general manager Eraia Kiel. Photo / Supplied

"Jojo Waaka radiated passion and love for Māori culture and that's what the Jojo Super 9s is all about – expressing yourself and not being afraid to jump up on stage and let go," he said.

"The event enables participants to showcase their skills while embracing Jojo's legacy and keeping her memory alive. It'll be great for us to come together to embrace Māori performing arts and celebrate Jojo."

Jojo Waaka Super 9s kapa haka performers in 2017.

James Gillette, a friend of the late performer, is looking forward to the Aronui Indigenous Festival.

"I always go to the Super 9s and most of my friends and whānau perform in it. The competition within Te Arawa is fierce amongst ourselves, as opposed to performing against other rōpū. So it's pretty cool to watch."

He called upon teams to register for the event.

"It's usually a bit of fun, rather than a competition. I mean, Jojo's spirit and āhua (manner) was just fun and that's what it was created for – a bit of impromptu kapa haka," he said.

Every team who enters has the opportunity to win one of three cash prizes.

First prize is $5000, second prize is $3000 and third prize is $1000.

Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival aims to celebrate, share and inspire through indigenous arts.

Teams can register online.