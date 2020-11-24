New temporary car park under construction at Rotorua Lakefront

The temporary car park where the old Soundshell used to be. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Work is to begin on temporary free all day parking spaces at the Rotorua Lakefront.

Rotorua Lakes Council said this week work would begin on constructing a temporary car park where the old Soundshell used to be.

This temporary car park will provide approximately 50 additional free, all day parking spaces.

This will be a sealed car park, and will be in place until the final stage of the Lakefront Redevelopment gets under way.

Local company Campbell Construction will be completing this work which is scheduled to be finished by mid-December.