New speed limits have been set for SH30. Photo / NZME

New speed limits have been set for State Highway 30 Tikitere to Whakatāne.

The changes were part of a speed review of the highway by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency who consulted with stakeholders and the public between January and March 2022.

Due to the nearly 80km long corridor, the 200 new signs will be installed over two to three weeks, weather permitting.

Installation of the new signs started on Monday and the new speed limits would come into force for each section as each sign was installed, the agency said in a statement.

Waka Kotahi said working in stages was the safest way to install the signs.

“To cover each sign until they’re all installed would create a safety risk, as each sign needs to be handled three times.

“Not only does this triple the time people are working on the road and increase costs, but it also means the road is under slow traffic management for longer.”

Installation has started and people will see the new speed limit signs first in Rotoiti and Rotomā, followed by Tikitere to Rotoehu, then Te Teko, Awakeri and Whakatāne.

Once the new speed limit signs are in place, the permanent new speed limits are: