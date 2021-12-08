New location for Rotorua Night Market

The Rotorua Night Market. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Night Market is moving to the Village Green.

Organisers said the move was to enable the market to continue to operate under the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework.

"This is so we can fence the market zones in order to better manage numbers and also to allow checking of My Vaccine Passes as visitors enter the market," they said on a social media post.



Visitors to the market will be required to show their My Vaccine Pass to enter, will have to wear a mask, scan in and keep a 2m distance



The market will have two zones, one for crafts and gifts and the other for food.

Entry and exit will be through zone one on Memorial Drive side of Village Green, towards the Lakefront.

People must be seated to eat.

The market is tonight starting at 5pm.