New director at the wheel for BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge

The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge's new event director Hayden Dickason with Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Trust chairwoman Kay Brake. Photo / Supplied

Taupō's most iconic event has a new director.

The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Trust has announced it has appointed Hayden Dickason as the event director of the challenge, New Zealand's largest and longest-running cycling event.

Mr Dickason has been with the Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge since 2012 in his position as media and partnerships manager, a role which he will retain as well as taking on responsibility for the overall strategic direction for the event, working alongside the existing management team and board of trustees.

Chairwoman of Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge Trust, Kay Brake, says the trust received a large number of applications for the role from across New Zealand and further afield, which demonstrated the high regard in which the cycle challenge is held.

"Hayden comes to the role with an in-depth knowledge of the event, along with an understanding of the challenges faced by both the event itself and the events industry as a whole."

The BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge attracts thousands of entrants each year. Photo / Supplied

The cycle challenge is a locally-owned event with proceeds distributed back to the community via Lake Taupō Rotary.

Mr Dickason said he was excited to be taking up the position and along with the rest of the team was back in full swing of the planning for this year's event on Saturday, November 27, which will be the 44th Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

"I'm also looking forward to playing a key role in the event's strategic direction moving forward and what innovations might be possible in future years. Having lived in Taupō for the past decade, I love being part of its vibrant events industry.

"We play a significant role in our local economy, with the BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge being seen as one of the region's big three iconic events, injecting around $5 million of direct economic benefit to the community each year."

Over 2000 riders have transferred their entry from the originally planned 2020 event across to this year with event organisers expected to announce the opening date for remaining entries for this year's event over the coming months. More information is at www.cyclechallenge.com.