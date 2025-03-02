Baby kiwi Manawa has been released into a nocturnal enclosure within Te Puia.
The chick is the first from the Kiwi Conservation Centre in 15 years, born from a recently established pair. Manawa is now in a nocturnal enclosure that manuhiri (visitors) can view on a Te Rā tour.
Manawa’s feathers were sent to Massey University for DNA testing to determine his gender and a gender reveal cake cut at Te Puia last week confirmed Manawa was a boy.
Kiwi Conservation Centre manager Tracy Johnson said Manawa’s parents were in an off-display breeding enclosure in the Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley.
The successful chick-hatching process involved removing the egg from the nest after 40 days of incubation by the male kiwi, then transferring it to Gallagher Kiwi Burrow, Taupō, a specialist kiwi incubation and kiwi hatchery run by Save the Kiwi. There it underwent a further 40 days of artificial incubation and it hatched on November 13.