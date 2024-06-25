Indigenous environmental researcher Katerina Pihera-Ridge told the children scientists had been looking at how tree species in different places were affected by the pathogen.

With no solution to the problem at present, she said information sharing was needed, including with children.

Scion indigenous environmental researcher Katerina Pihera-Ridge at the launch of the E heke e Heka! app. Photo / Andrew Warner

“How do we make it more simple so all of you can learn about the science?”

Hence, the interactive app was developed — in both te reo Māori and English.

Users are taken through a virtual ngahere (forest) and can learn about the disease, how to identify it, and what it affects. It also has an augmented-reality feature.

Te Rangihakahaka kaiako Puti Manga liked how it was accessible, especially for the likes of the Ngāti Whakaue kura.

“Contextual learning alongside scientists, it’s lifting restrictions.

“They become the scientists ... become kaitiaki (guardians) for our ngahere.”

Student Walter Johansson, 12, said he had a special interest in chemistry and enjoyed using the app. He thought it was good for learning kupu (words).

The app was developed by Kiwa Digital and was funded through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Unlocking Curious Minds contestable fund.

Last year, Rotoiti 15 Trust chairman Arapeta Tahana said mana whenua were deeply concerned about the impact myrtle rust was having on the Lophomyrtus species in Rotorua.

“From a Māori world view, we are connected to nature, so these species are our family.

“Not only do we, as guardians, have an obligation to look after the natural world, but we also feel an innate obligation to look after our older brothers and sisters that came before us in the ngahere. We see the trees as part of our whakapapa and identity, so we are very motivated to help them.”

Scion’s research includes the Myrtle Rust Jobs for Resistance programme-Te Rātā Whakamaru. Scion and those in the programme sought hapū permission to take cuttings of ramarama, rōhutu and their hybrids to see how they could be used to preserve the genetic diversity of the local populations and breed for myrtle rust resistance.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.

— LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



