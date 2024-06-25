Rotorua researchers yesterday launched an app focused on helping rangatahi (young people) learn about a pathogen putting local forests at risk.
Children from three local kura (schools) were invited to Crown Research Institute Scion, to learn about the E heke e Heka! app and how to identify myrtle rust, which affects native rākau (trees).
Whakarewarewa School, Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology, and Rotorua Primary School-Pukeroa Oruawhata were the first rangatahi to download the app during a launch at Te Whare Nui o Tuteata yesterday.
The invasive fungal disease was first discovered in New Zealand in 2017.
“They become the scientists ... become kaitiaki (guardians) for our ngahere.”
Student Walter Johansson, 12, said he had a special interest in chemistry and enjoyed using the app. He thought it was good for learning kupu (words).
The app was developed by Kiwa Digital and was funded through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Unlocking Curious Minds contestable fund.
Last year, Rotoiti 15 Trust chairman Arapeta Tahana said mana whenua were deeply concerned about the impact myrtle rust was having on the Lophomyrtus species in Rotorua.
“From a Māori world view, we are connected to nature, so these species are our family.
“Not only do we, as guardians, have an obligation to look after the natural world, but we also feel an innate obligation to look after our older brothers and sisters that came before us in the ngahere. We see the trees as part of our whakapapa and identity, so we are very motivated to help them.”
Scion’s research includes the Myrtle Rust Jobs for Resistance programme-Te Rātā Whakamaru. Scion and those in the programme sought hapū permission to take cuttings of ramarama, rōhutu and their hybrids to see how they could be used to preserve the genetic diversity of the local populations and breed for myrtle rust resistance.
