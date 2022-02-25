Courtney Tairi in 2016 while a Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic player. Photo / File

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) has announced a new partnership with global netball digital and physical activation agency Netfit Netball to launch Netfit NZ.

And past Bay of Plenty Magic players are involved in the action.

Netfit NZ's launch into New Zealand coincides with the return to play at both the elite and community levels, with the bespoke Netfit NZ app providing digital content and free access to coaching and fitness videos.

These feature quality content from Laura Langman, Courtney Tairi and Netball World Cup winning coach Dame Noeline Taurua.

"The creation of the Netfit NZ app responds to netball's need for a modern resource that gives the grassroots netball community relevant, engaging and empowering content from the world's best," says NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie.

"Now more than ever, we are committed to collaboration, and Netfit NZ's digital and physical programmes complement the existing netball system within New Zealand and the Pacific to maximise a quality sports experience."

Netfit Netball founder and former elite veteran of 12 seasons, Sarah Wall, says she is proud of the latest evolution of Netfit through the NNZ partnership.

"Entertainment is at the heart of everything that we do and we're excited about engaging with the New Zealand netball community who are the heartbeat of our sport," Sarah says.

Courtney Tairi, who has been a player for the Waikato Bay of Plenty, says content on the app includes everything from netball drills and coaching tips, to nutrition, yoga and meditation.

"It's a holistic approach to netball that can be used by athletes, coaches, parents, teachers and anyone that wants to be active."

She says she was excited to be part of the process to bring Netfit to NZ.

"I had participated as a coach in Australia and knew it would be a great way to build our grassroot levels in New Zealand, and take netball out into the communities."

Courtney says the app is a great resource because it has everything you need.

"If you're a coach and need a drill, it's there. Same if you're an athlete, a parent, a teacher. Even if you need to go for a run or do a quick 15-minute session, it is all there for you on the app.

"It's our personal athlete and coaching knowledge and experience combined in an app to share with everyone."

Courtney says, "Myself and the Netfit team have been working on this for years and we are so excited to bring Netfit NZ to everyone around New Zealand.

"We will be visiting local netball centres around New Zealand, hosting clinics, hosting online workouts, and much more.

"Make sure you come and join the Netfit community in person and on the app."

She says that netball, especially in these times where we have been isolated, is a great way to bring people together and give a sense of community.

"It's a great way to be part of a team whether it's playing or being an official and just getting out there and being active together.

"To me, there's nothing better than being part of a team and netball club."

To celebrate the launch of Netfit NZ, the Netfit NZ app will be free to download and access until May 1, providing an opportunity for all netballers, coaches and parents to view world-class content ahead of the season.

• Download the Netfit NZ app at geni.us/netfitnz