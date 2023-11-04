Rotorua Boys' High students (from left) Joshua Smith, William Sok and Waahangateranginui Downes are preparing for NCEA exams. Photo / Andrew Warner

Taking “brain breaks” during exam season has been important for one Rotorua student who is about to sit his NCEA exams on Monday.

About 145,000 students across the country will be sitting exams, starting this week and finishing on November 30.

In the Bay of Plenty, 9500 students will be sitting their end-of-year exams. English is the most popular exam, with 45,000 students sitting the test nationwide.

The Rotorua Daily Post spoke with students from local schools before their exams.

Registered nutritionist Megan O’Mara says complex carbohydrates are “really important in terms of energy for the brain”.

Foods such as “pasta, potato, wholegrain crackers, oats, wholegrain bread and rice” are best, she says.

The perfect exam breakfast, in her view, includes whole-grain cereals, toast with eggs and “good dairy foods” such as yoghurt, cheese or milk.

O’Mara says omega sixes, such as nuts, seeds and avocado are needed for good brain health, offering “longer-lasting release of energy, fueling the body, but also giving that satiety and preventing hunger cravings.”

She says staying away from energy drinks and caffeine at night is important because it can affect sleep cycles.

Good food and quality sleep are important for the “brain’s ability to sort, process and store that information” during exam season, O’Mara says.

Rotorua Boys’ High School Year 13 student William Sok believes the best study environment is somewhere “quiet and free of distractions”.

“Make sure during study sessions have little breaks in between. Brain breaks, nice little brain breaks.”

Rotorua Boys’ Year 11 student Waahangateranginui Downes was feeling “comfortable and not too stressed”.

On the morning of his exams, Waahangateranginui planned to “wake up nice and early after a good sleep” and then be “proactive” in going over notes.

He said he would “try and be calm” on exam day.

Year 13 student Joshua Smith, of Rotorua Boys’, was feeling “pretty confident” and said he enjoyed the pressure from exams.

“Don’t be afraid to ask teachers for help. Always be curious, they are there to help,” Joshua said.

Rotorua Lakes High School Year 13 student Caitlin Fleming was feeling “pretty prepped” and had made a study plan portioning her time for each subject.

Fleming enjoyed listening to music while studying but “not anything too distracting”.

“There’s always going to be a little bit of nerves. But I think if you find ways to combat those nerves, like taking a walk or listening to some relaxing music, then I think you’ll get better results,” Fleming said.

Year 11 student Freya Kedian of Rotorua Lakes High said: “I’m feeling a bit nervous because it’s my first year of NCEA. But I know that I’ve done my prep and I’ve done my revision and I know my stuff so I think it’ll go right.

“I do most of [my study] myself at home and sometimes meet up with friends to study together and bounce ideas off each other”.

Te Puke High School Year 12 students have been prepping for NCEA exams.

Te Puke High School acting assistant principal Kamal Nair said exams were “moving to a digital world” which had “pros and cons”.

“Students and the way we prepare is changing and that is really, really exciting,” Nair said.

He said students and teachers had been “working really hard in [lunchtime] tutorials” practising past exam papers and asking for help.

“The students are prepared and it’s up to them to go and deliver exam results.”

He said the school had received great exam results previously and was “expecting the same” in 2023.

Qualifications Authority (NZQA) deputy chief executive, assessment, Jann Marshall said: “Work out when, where and how you study most effectively.

“Plan a schedule. Set study periods of 30 to 50 minutes followed by a 15-minute break”.

Setting up an organised area to study, switching mobile phones to flight mode and building in time for relaxation and fun, fresh air and physical activity were other pointers from Marshall.

Top brain foods for studying

- Complex carbohydrates:

Pasta, potato, wholegrain crackers, oats, wholegrain bread and rice

- Omega sixes:

nuts, seeds and avocado

- Good dairy foods:

yoghurt, cheese and milk





Top study tips

Create a routine

Listen to music without lyrics to minimise distractions

Plan a schedule - set study periods of 30 to 50 minutes followed by a 15-minute break

Set up an organised area to study

Switch mobile phones to flight mode

Build in time for relaxation and fun

Get fresh air and physical activity

Try not to put too much pressure on yourself

