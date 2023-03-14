Contractors work on a slip on Taupo to Napier Road State Highway 5 SH5 between Te Pohue and Glengarry. The road was originally damaged in cyclone Gabrielle but the slip was enlarged by recent heavy rain. Video / Supplied

A freight convoy of around 30 heavy vehicles were some of the first to travel State Highway 5 between Taupō and Napier this morning since Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the route last month.

The first convoy ran between Taupō and Napier with a convoy travelling in the other direction leaving later this afternoon, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement today.

The highway has been closed since Cyclone Gabrielle caused a large slip between Te Pohue and Glengarry on February 14.

Subsequent heavy rain has enlarged the slip.

Convoys will run on weekdays only, with the direction alternating each day. For example, tomorrow the morning convoy will run from Napier to Taupō, with the afternoon convoy running in the opposite direction.

On Thursday, the convoy will run from Taupō to Napier in the morning, and Napier to Taupō in the afternoon.

A slip on the Taupo to Napier Road State Highway 5 between Te Pohue and Glengarry. Photo / Supplied

Regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said the damage to SH5 from Cyclone Gabrielle was significant and Waka Kotahi and its contractors have worked incredibly hard to get the road to a state where opening up for freight convoys was a possibility.

“There are 32 damaged sites the convoys have to travel through or past, ranging from minor dropouts to significant underslips and washouts.

“We’ve had crews working incredibly hard from both the Taupō and Napier ends of the highway, clearing.

“Restoring connections like SH5 is critical to support the country’s economic and social growth and to provide resilient and safe access for our farming, horticulture and tourism sectors to connect with local and export markets,” Hankin said.

With Hawke’s Bay cut off by the SH5 closure to the west and the SH2 closure to the north, heavy vehicles needing to travel to or from the region were having to travel as far south as Palmerston North prior to the convoy - a massive increase in time and cost.

The convoy included heavy vehicles transporting essential supplies such as food as well as livestock and building supplies.

Waka Kotahi said it recognisesd the number of heavy vehicles travelling as part of the convoy would have an impact on both the communities along SH5 and those at either end.

People are asked to avoid travel in the relevant areas at the times the convoys are expected to pass through where possible or to expect delays and be patient.

Hankin said Waka Kotahi would assess the road following the initial convoys and convoys may need to be cancelled at short notice due to any vulnerability in the road.

“Our next step is to open access to the general public, which we’re expecting to do by the end of the month.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the patience and resilience of the communities that live alongside SH5, and we’re looking forward to reopening this important connection to essential services and supplies, schools, work and friends and whanau for them as soon as we’re able to do so safely.”