The Taupō Concert Band is holding an evening concert on September 30, 2022 at St Andrew's Church. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō Concert Band is playing an evening concert on September 30.

The concert will showcase a number of players who will play solos and also gives the whole band plenty of scope to play as an ensemble.

The concert programme was put together by conductor Matt West.

The whole band will play "Oregon", by Jacob de Haan, an evocative soundscape taking the audience on an adventure through the scenery of the United States north-west. Similar to a movie theme, listeners will recognise cowboys, Indians, gold diggers, wagons and steam trains as various melodies develop, are succeeded but then re-emerge.

Also with an American flavour, are a medley of highlights from the musical "Chicago" and an arrangement of Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence".

Featured soloists are Richard Paull on the trumpet, playing the third movement of Haydn's "Concerto for Trumpet in E flat", Peter Marshall on the clarinet, playing "Viktor's Tale", and John Williams' Eastern-themed soundtrack composition for Steven Spielberg's film "The Terminal", and Joseph Craggs on the clarinet with the playful Henry Mancini piece "Pie in the Face Polka".

The Details

Taupō Concert Band concert

Where: St Andrew's Church, Taupō

When: September 30, starts at 7pm and goes for an hour

Cost: Gold coin for students and children, $5 adults, $10 families.